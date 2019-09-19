16-year-old Garinger High School student hit by car in critical condition

article

A 16-year-old Garinger High School student was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in east Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police were called to the 900 block of Eastway Drive at 2:22 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a car at the intersection with E. Sugar Creek Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the 16-year-old lying in the road with serious injuries. The initial investigation shows that the teen was crossing the road in a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2015 Acura in a 25 mph school zone. The teen was thrown into the intersection and sustained life-threatening injuries.

After investigating and interviewing witnesses, police determined that the driver had the green light, and the victim did not have the right of way. The victim was then thrown into the intersection as a result of the impact, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene while Medic took the teen to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the accident, and there is no evidence of excessive speed.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.