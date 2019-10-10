16-year-old girl injured in shooting outside Fort Mill apartment, police say

A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalized and a suspect is being sought in connection to a shooting that broke out late Wednesday night outside a Fort Mill apartment, according to police.

The shooting happened at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at an apartment located at 1707 Forest Ridge Drive.

As officers got to the scene they were informed that several people were gathered in front of an apartment when a person approached them, fired several shots in their direction, and then immediately fled the scene.

READ MORE SOUTH CAROLINA STORIES HERE

A 16-year-old girl, from Rock Hill, was shot during the encounter and rushed to Piedmont Medical Center by one of the bystanders, police said.

Fort Mill Police said all indications are that the suspect is also a juvenile and possibly knew the victim or others that were outside the apartment Wednesday night.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.