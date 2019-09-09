16-year-old Lincoln County girl missing, deputies say

article

Lincoln County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Selena Rodriguez was last seen leaving a home home in the 1300 block of Rustic Trail around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 5. Family says they heard a car outside, and believe the teen was picked up, but they aren't sure by who, or what the car looked like.

Deputies say Rodriguez is 5' 3" and weighs about 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a multi-colored shirt and a black jacket. She may have gone to the Spartanburg, S.C. area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, Lincon County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincln County Crimestoppers at 704-736-8909.