16-year-old Lincolnton girl found safe, Sheriff's Office says

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a missing 16-year-old girl who never came home from school has returned home safe.

Deputies were called to a home on Grassy Creek Road where a man said his daughter, Allissann Marie Quates didn't get off the school bus Thursday, Oct. 10.

The teen was described as five feet tall weighing about 85 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a nose piercing. She had last been seen at North Lincoln High School.