16-year-old Lincolnton girl missing, Sheriff's Office says

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who never came home from school.

Deputies were called to a home on Grassy Creek Road where a man said his daughter, Allissann Marie Quates didn't get off the school bus Thursday, Oct. 10.

The teen is described as five feet tall weighing about 85 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair and has her nose pierced. She was last seen at North Lincoln High School.

Anyone with information on Quates' whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 704-736-8909.