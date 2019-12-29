16-year-old wanted in Concord homicide, police say

article

Police have identified a man wanted in the homicide on Lincoln Street that occurred shortly before shooting at Concord Mills Mall. They say the two victims in these murders have a familial relationship.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, officers from the Concord Police Department for a shooting near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Malvern Drive where 31-year-old Derron Marquise Jordan was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 16-year-old Derron Marquise Jordan, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder. Hudson is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Jordan was quickly taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Concord Police are now searching for Omarionne Tymyrre Hudson, 16, in connection to the shooting. Hudson has been charged with first-degree murder. He to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Concord Police Department asks anyone with information regarding Hudson's whereabouts to call 704-920-5000, Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704- 93-CRIME or 911.