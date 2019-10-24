16-year-old wanted in death of Concord teen found dead in Rockwell

Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old in connection to the death of a Concord teen who was killed in Cabarrus County and discovered dead in Rockwell.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for Masyn Drake Bradley, 16, of Rockwell, who is facing charges in the death of Hunter Howell.

Masyn Bradley, 16, is wanted in connection to the death of 19-year-old Hunter Howell (Source: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office).

Howell, 19, was found dead by Rowan County deputies inside a parked vehicle on the roadside near 1099 Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell on the evening of Oct. 18. It was later determined that Howell's death occurred in Cabarrus County.

The circumstances of Howell's death are still under investigation. More charges and/or arrests are possible, according to authorities.

Bradley faces charges of concealment of a death, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on Bradley's location is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the proper spelling of the suspect's first name.