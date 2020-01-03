16-year-old wanted in fatal shooting of Concord man captured in Connecticut

A 16-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 31-year-old Concord man in late December has been captured by the U.S. Marshals in Connecticut, according to the Concord Police Department.

Omarionne Tymyrre Hudson, 16, has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Derron Marquise Jordan.

Jordan was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Malvern Drive, police said. He was rushed to the hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

RELATED: 16-YEAR-OLD WANTED IN CONCORD HOMICIDE, POLICE SAY

No word when Hudson will be transported back to North Carolina.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.