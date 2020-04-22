160 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths in SC

article

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 160 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to the virus.

This brings the state totals to 4,761 confirmed cases and 140 deaths.

Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Clarendon, and Richland counties. Two of the deaths were middle-aged patients from Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

More than 43,000 tests have been conducted across the state at this point.

Public health officials remind residents to follow recommended safety guidelines, including: