17-year-old charged in Weddington Chase neighborhood stabbing

A 17-year-old has been arrested in the stabbing of a 13-year-old that took place in a Union County neighborhood last month.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says Rider Gage Walther of Waxhaw is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after he reportedly stabbed the 13-year-old, who was jogging on a trail in the Weddington Chase neighborhood, around 7:15 p.m. on Sep. 12.

The victim ran for help, and Walther fled the area on foot, the Sheriff's Office says. The 13-year-old had to be taken to the hospital for treatment where he stayed for several days.

Wather was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 2 following an exhaustive investigation.

He faces additional charges for injury to real property and injury to personal property after graffiti was found at several places in the area, including the running trail in Weddington Chase, Marvin Ridge High School and other locations.

Conditions of release are not yet available. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.