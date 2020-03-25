170 people test positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

article

Mecklenburg County health officials say that there are now 170 cases in the area.

The latest numbers come as the total for North Carolina hit more than 500 positive cases Wednesday. New cases have been reported every day since March 12, when the first two presumptive positive cases were reported.

On Wednesday, North Carolina reported its first COVID-19 associated deaths.

A person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions.

A second person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

A 'Stay-at-Home' order for Mecklenburg County will go into effect on Thursday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain in effect for the next 21 days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Wednesday, March 25 there are more than 54,400 coronavirus cases in the United States and 737 deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 54 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands)