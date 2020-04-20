179 deaths, more than 6,700 positive COVID-19 cases reported in NC

article

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced seven more deaths and more than 270 new coronavirus cases across the state Monday.

The state now has a total of 6,764 cases and 179 deaths. As of this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg health officials reported five additional deaths bringing the county total to 29 while the total number of confirmed cases is 1,210.

Currently, 373 people are hospitalized across the state, a sharp decrease from the weekend where the total number was about 100 more.

Rowan County, an area that has had a huge spike in numbers, released additional statistics on Sunday. Forty-four cases are patients ranging in age from 18-35. One hundred and twenty-one cases are 65 or above, 43 cases are between ages 36-50 and 42 cases are between ages 51-64.

South Carolina reported 136 new cases on Sunday and one additional death. The total number of confirmed cases in the state are 4,377 with 120 deaths. Health officials said the latest death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no underlying health conditions.

Across North Carolina, 39 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases are between ages 25-49. Eighty-five percent of coronavirus related deaths in the state are ages 65 and older.