18 cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths in Cabarrus County

Health officials in Cabarrus County say they have 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and have seen two deaths related to the virus.

The two people who died were above the age of 60 and one of them had an underlying condition, according to the health department. They continue to urge everyone to use caution, however, no matter your age with the average age of people contracting virus in the county at 44.

The county does have community spread, according to health officials. In forty percent of the cases, they do not know how people contracted the virus.

A stay-at-home order has been issued and will take effect tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Officials say you can still do outdoor activities and go to the grocery store, and are asking that you do not hoard items at grocery stores.

“It’s important not to panic, not to rush stores and not to hoard items. You will still be able to go to grocery store, doctor’s appointments, the pharmacy and do outdoor activities,” said Erin Shore, Interim Public Health Director with Cabarrus Health Alliance.

Anyone with symptoms who may think they're sick should stay home. are ill.

Advertisement

Essential services will continue through the stay-at-home order.