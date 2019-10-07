18 inmates baptized at South Carolina jail this weekend

article

A South Carolina jail took to social media on Sunday to share some inspiring news with the public.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, 18 inmates at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center were baptized this weekend under the guidance and supervision of local ministers.

“Jail doesn’t have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever,” the sheriff's office shared in their post on Facebook.

"The support from the ministers and other leaders right here in our own community is strong," the post continues. "A group of veterans, led by Rep. Robert Williams, come in to mentor the men. Please continue to pray for the amazing happenings at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center."