18-year-old football player, school superintendent killed in head-on crash in Chester

A college-bound football player and the superintendent of a South Carolina school district were both killed when their cars collided Thursday evening in Chester, officials said.

The Chester County Coroners' Office identified Savion White, 18, of Rock Hill, and Dr. Betty Jo Hall, 58, of Abbeville, as the two killed in the crash.

“To get a college scholarship the first thing you’re supposed to do is do well in class. Savion was one of those guys. He did well in class and stayed out of trouble,” said former his former high school coach, Strait Herron.

The wreck happened about 6 p.m. on Highway 72 near Carter Road.

White, a graduate of South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, was headed to Newberry College when he collided head-on with Hall's vehicle, according to the coroner's office. Both vehicles burst into flames. Hall's husband, who was also in the car, managed to get out and tried to save his wife, but the flames were too high, the coroner said. He was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg for treatment.

White, a standout student-athlete, was attending Newberry College on a full scholarship. Newberry College's Athletics department released a statement on the tragic crash, saying:

"It is with great sadness that the Newberry College Athletic Department announces the loss of Savion White, a member of the Wolves' football program.White passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 8. He was an incoming freshman on the football team and had spent the summer participating in team weightlifting programs and taking summer classes."Savion was an outstanding young man," said head coach Todd Knight. "He had a bright future ahead of him here. It's a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid.""We are deeply saddened by Savion's passing," added President Maurice Scherrens. "His was a life full of opportunity that ended far too soon. He will always be a member of our Newberry family."White had had a standout career at Rock Hill's South Pointe High School. He was named to the All-State team in 2018 and was twice selected to All-Region teams."Savion was a great athlete but an even better person," said Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Stephen Flynn, who led White's recruitment. "He was an excellent student, he worked hard, and his smile could light up a room."

Hall served as Superintendent for the Abbeville County School District. The Abbeville County School District released a statement regarding Hall's death.

"Dear ACSD Family, It is with great sadness to inform you that our beloved superintendent, Dr. Betty Jo Hall, used the wings she earned on this earth to soar to be with our Lord, her Heavenly Father, shortly after 6:00 PM last night. Please be in prayer for her husband, Wally, and her brother and sister and extended family."

The current coach at South Pointe High School says the team will dedicate this season in Savion’s memory.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.