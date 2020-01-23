18-year-old shot and killed at Kannapolis home, death investigation underway

An 18-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning at a Kannapolis home, prompting a death investigation, police said.

Officers and Kannapolis Fire were called to a home around 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at 1475 Cottage Road for reports of a shooting.

As they got to the scene, they located Kevon Antonio Cousar, 18, with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Firefighters started life-saving measures but their attempts were unsuccessful and Cousar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kannapolis Felony Investigations Unit arrived at the scene and are currently looking into this incident. Foul play is suspected. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.