187 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths announced in SC

There are 187 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths in South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to 2,417. The death toll now stands at 51.



Officials say these latest deaths occurred in patients who were elderly and had underlying health conditions. One of the patients was from Greenville county and the other two were from Lexington county.



The number of new cases by county are listed below.

• Aiken (1),

• Anderson (3),

• Bamberg (1),

• Beaufort (6),

• Berkeley (3),

• Charleston (5),

• Chester (1),

• Chesterfield (1),

• Clarendon (10),

• Darlington (2),

• Fairfield (1),

• Florence (6),

• Georgetown (1),

• Greenville (10),

• Greenwood (1),

• Hampton (1),

• Horry (15),

• Jasper (1),

• Kershaw (7),

• Lancaster (3),

• Lee (1),

• Lexington (6),

• Marion (1),

• Marlboro (2),

• Oconee (1),

• Orangeburg (2),

• Pickens (1),

• Richland (29),

• Saluda (1),

• Spartanburg (32),

• Sumter (15),

• Union (3),

• Williamsburg (1),

• York (13)

As of April 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,123 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 941 were positive and 7,182 were negative.

As of Tuesday morning, 5,594 hospital beds are available and 6,376 are being used, just over 53% utilization rate.

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here.