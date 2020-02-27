19-year-old hit by car in west Charlotte hospitalized with injuries

A 19-year-old pedestrian was hit while crossing the road in west Charlotte Thursday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Little Rock Road near Peacehaven drive just before 7 p.m. where they found the woman. She was taken to the hospital by Medic with potentially life-threatening injuries. CMPD says they are waiting on CAT scan results to determine how serious the injuries are.

Little Rock Road was closed in both directions while crime scene experts processed the scene. No information has been provided about the driver or vehicle that struck her.

