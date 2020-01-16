19-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in overnight shooting in Druid Hills

A 19-year-old is dead and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in a residential area in Druid Hills, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has been identified as David Wayne Burns, 19. His family has been notified of his death, police said.

The deadly shooting occurred at 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Holland Avenue.

As officers arrived in the area, they located a young man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, they said.

Two more males were located nearby with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. At this time, the relationship between the victims is unknown.

This remains an open and active investigation.