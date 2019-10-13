19-year-old shot dead in east Charlotte

article

A homicide investigation took place in east Charlotte after a man was found shot to death Saturday, police say.

Officials responded to calls near 5200 North Idlewild Road around 8 p.m. to a gunshot wound victim.

The victim was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health CMC where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as Deontray Love, 19. Love would have turned 20 on Sunday.

MAN SHOT DEAD IN NORTH CHARLOTTE AFTER LEAVING PARTY

Witnesses were being interviewed and it appears there is no suspect at this time.

This remains an open investigation