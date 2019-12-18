19-year-old shot in McDonald’s parking lot at Steele Creek shopping center

A 19-year-old young man was shot by an unknown suspect in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Steele Creek Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting broke out at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the McDonald's located in the Rivergate Shopping Center at 14110 Rivergate Parkway.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the 19-year-old victim and another woman were in the parking lot of the McDonald's when shots were fired. The teen was struck and sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim and woman showed up at CMC-Steele Creek on their own for treatment, CMPD said. The 19-year-old has since been transported to CMC-Main.

Detectives are working to determine a motive in this case. So far, no arrests have been made.