19-year-old wanted in Rock Hill assault, police say

Rock Hill Police are searching for a 19-year-old young man after they said he brutally assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her.

The violent incident happened at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at a residence on Kensington Square.

Officers were notified that the wanted suspect, Deh Yami Wray, 19, possibly ran away from the home. Rock Hill officers arrived at the residence to find a 19-year-old young woman extremely distraught.

The victim told officers Wray broke into the house through a window downstairs before breaking down the door to the room where she was hiding.

The young woman told officers Wray began to hit her several times with the end of a handgun he was holding and stated repeatedly, "I'm gonna kill you!" The victim managed to call the police just before being assaulted by Wray.

Wray fled after pointing the handgun at the young woman and threatening her one last time. The victim was later treated for injuries suffered during the assault.

Rock Hill Police issued warrants for Wray for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Anyone with information regarding Wray's whereabouts is asked to call Rock Hill Police immediately at 803-326-3860.