1st Wegmans grocery store in NC opens in Raleigh, is Charlotte next?

The highly anticipated Wegmans grocery store opened in Raleigh at the end of September, and an estimated 3,000 people waited in line before the doors were unlocked, according to WRAL.

According to a spokesperson for Wegmans, the Raleigh crowd was the store's "biggest opening crowd ever." People were already waiting in line at 7 p.m., 12 hours before the store would open.

With a Wegmans location finally in North Carolina, many are wondering is the Queen City next? Both Charlotte and Raleigh are among the fastest-growing large metros in the United States, according to Carolina Demography.

As a group, these large and fast-growing metros grew by 16.3 percent since 2010. Austin (26.3 percent) was the fastest-growing large metro, followed by Orlando (20.5 percent), Raleigh (20.5 percent), Houston (18.2 percent), and San Antonio (17.5 percent). Charlotte was the 7th fastest-growing large metro, increasing by 15.9 percent between 2010 and 2018.

Numerically, Charlotte gained 352,000 new residents since 2010 while Raleigh grew by 232,000.

STUDY: Raleigh and Charlotte are among fastest-growing large metros in the United States

