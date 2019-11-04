2 armed robberies reported at York County homes, Sheriff's Office says

article

Two men in York County say they were robbed at gunpoint in their own driveways last week.

The victim told the Sheriff's Office that he was getting a few items out of his car in the 900 block of Autumn Glen Court in Clover around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 when a suspect wearing dark clothing and a white ski mask came up behind him with a gun and yelled at him several times to hand over his wallet.

The victim gave the suspect his wallet and his cell phone and the suspect fled back down Virginia Plane Drive toward Cedar Trace Drive. The victim said he then heard what sounded like a car speeding away shortly after.

Deputies say the victim told them about seeing a gold Honda Accord with dark tinted windows driving around Cedar Trace Drive slowly. He said he hadn't seen that car in the neighborhood before.

While at the scene with the Autumn Glen Court victim, deputies got a call from a victim off Montgomery Drive in Clover with another report of a robbery. That victim described a similar situation and the same description of the suspect.

In that case, the victim said he was in his driveway washing his car when a suspect wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black ski mask came up to him holding what he says was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. He wasn't wearing any gloves and the victim said he was a black man.

The suspect demanded the man's wallet. The two men tussled and the victim was able to push the suspect down, but he got back up and put the gun to the victim's head, demanding his wallet again. The victim gave it up and the man fled on foot.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the robberies. Anyone with possible information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office.