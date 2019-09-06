2 arrested, 1 wanted after man found dead on roadside in Burke County

article

Two people were arrested after a man was found dead on a roadside in Burke County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies responded to a call at 1:22 p.m. on Sept. 5 for a report of a body found on the side of Weaver Lane in Rhodhiss. The victim was identified later identified as 19-year-old Dylan Thomas Deaton.

Upon investigating, detectived quickly determined that Matthew Dylan Buckles was a person of interest. Buckles was stopped by Burke deputies around 2:55 p.m. and taken in for an interview.

Futher investigation revealed that Deaton had been tied up at Buckles’ home in the 2500 block of Raintree Street in Connelly Springs where he was beaten up by several people. Deaton was then dumped on the side of Weaver Lane.

Warrants were served on Buckles for accessory after the fact, kidnapping, assault with deadly weapon and accessory before the fact to a felony. He is being held under a $750,000 bond.

Detectives also determined that Ryleigh Elizabeth Waldrop was involved. She was charged with accessory before the face to a felony, and is being held under a $1 million bond.

Both suspects had their first court appearances Friday.

Th Sheriff’s Office has also issued a warrant for arrest on Tristian Claude Eugene Shoup, 21, for accessory after the fact of unspecified murder, felonious kdnapping, and felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.