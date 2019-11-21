2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to east Charlotte shooting

Charlotte Mecklenburg police have arrested two people accused of shooting into a parking lot in east Charlotte, but they say they’re searching for another person in connection to the incident.

Police say the shooting happened in broad daylight Wednesday at a business on the 4900 block of Albemarle Road.

Officers believe some sort of argument broke out in the parking lot. Video shows one white car leaving and another following with the man hanging out the car. Detectives say that man then pulled out a gun and started firing shots onto the busy road.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.



The two people in the white car are the ones in custody, but the shooter, Naronnie Truesdale is still on the street. Truesdale is 21 years old, 5’7”, weighing about 189 lbs.

If you know where Truesdale is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.