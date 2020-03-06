2 arrested in armed robbery, shooting of employee at Mr. C's Soul Food Restaurant

The NoDa community was once again shocked to find out that a restaurant employee was shot while trying to do their job.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the case. Trevon Ricks, 24, and Deonte Curry, 25, have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police and witnesses tell FOX 46 a man in a mask came inside the restaurant Thursday afternoon demanding money. FOX 46 is told one of the employees inside was shot in the arm.

(left) Deonte Curry (right) Trevon Ricks via Mecklenburg County Jail

Some said this latest armed robbery is sadly similar to the deadly one at Brooks' Sandwich House, which is just a mile away, where one of the owners was shot and killed during a robbery. Neighbors said both shops are community staples and they’re heartbroken to see such violence in their community.

“This guy [came] with a thing covering his head, and we hear ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,” said a woman who heard the commotion. She didn’t want to be identified, but couldn't do anything to stop what happened inside Mr. C’s Soul Food Restaurant on North Tryon.

“Somebody just got shot, somebody just got robbed,” she said. “Police [were] all over the place [and] the paramedics.”

By the time any action came, two people were injured, one with a gunshot wound. We’re told another was injured in a fight that happened after.

“He tried to fight him a little bit,” said Loues Politiz, a friend of the owner.

Politiz said the man injured was the owner and the woman shot was the man's daughter.

“He said a couple of guys had come in, his daughter got shot in the arm.”

The restaurant, which is now closed, is loved within the community.

“You go over there [and] you feel like family.”

Right now, that family is hurting but recovering.

“I feel hopelessness when good people get hurt.”

FOX 46 did some checking and found that the entire area has had issues over the last six months with thefts, business break-ins, and assaults. At least two dozen reports were made just near the intersection where the restaurant sits.

Regulars to the restaurant told FOX 46 that Mr. C’s had been the scene of a robbery before and the owner did take steps to increase security after that happened.

There were some planned events scheduled for Friday at the restaurant, but they had to be canceled. There’s no word yet on when the restaurant will open back up.