2 arrested in Burke County home burglary

Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies said the pair broke into a Burke County home and attempted to steal multiple items including electronics, jewelry, and a firearm.

The break-in occurred around 1:40 a.m. Friday, April 17 at a home located along Liberty Church Road in Hickory.

On the homeowner’s security system, the homeowner could see two men wearing hooded sweatshirts inside their home stealing items. Dispatched deputies arrived to find a vehicle parked in the driveway and located Jonathan David Lynn Jr. walking out from behind the home.

Lynn was arrested and upon searching him, burglary tools and several items identified as stolen from the home were located, deputies said.

Further investigation at the scene found a rear door pried open but a search of the home did not locate the other suspect. Deputies searched the area and responded to a call of a man matching the description of the second suspect who "was out of breath, perspiring, and asking for a ride." However, deputies were unable to locate the additional suspect upon their arrival.

Once at the scene, the homeowner identified numerous stolen items that had been located by deputies on Lynn and inside the vehicle parked at the home. Those items included electronics, jewelry, and a firearm.

Lynn has been issued multiple charges including second-degree burglary, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $80,000 secured bond.

The second suspect, later identified as Winfred Gregory Earls, was located and arrested on Monday, April 20. He faces similar charges and was issued a $25,000 secured bond.