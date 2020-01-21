2 arrested in Chester County shooting, deputies say

article

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Chester County, deputies said.

Destiny T. Mickles, 19, of Edgemoor, S.C., and Sammari De'Antrez "Swag" McFadden, 25, of Lancaster, have both been charged.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 in an area near the intersection of Simpson Road and Culp Road in the Edgemoor community of Chester County. As officers got to the scene they located one person with two gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to Atrium Health Center in Charlotte via helicopter and underwent surgery, police said.

This investigation remains open and ongoing. More arrested are anticipated, police said.