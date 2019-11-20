2 arrested in connection to stabbing at Epicenter

article

Police say two people have been arrested after a Georgia man was stabbed with a knife at the Epicentre on Tuesday. This is just the latest incident in a series of violence that has centered around the city's nightlife hub.

Officers responded to calls about an aggravated assault at 220 East Trade Street around 10 p.m. The incident happened outdoors, according to the police report.

Matthew Wilhelm, 46, sustained minor injuries. Wilhelm is the one who called the incident into police, according to the report.

Two people were arrested in the incident, 19-year-old Sanita Trinae Moore-Patton and 16-year-old Myon Cureton. Both are charged with resisting arrest and Cureton is also charged with trespassing.

Last week, a shooting at the Epicentre involving two police officers left a 33-year-old dead.

1 DEAD IN LATEST EPICENTRE SHOOTING

Just two months ago a CEO who was visiting from out of town was fatally hit by a stray bullet that came from a fight that broke out at the Epicentre. Last spring a shooting occurred at a hotel across the street.

Advertisement

ARRESTS MADE IN EPICENTRE SHOOTING THAT LEFT A CEO DEAD

The victim stated he was assaulted by two suspects who are unknown to him. It is unclear if CMPD has the identity of the suspects at this time.

This investigation remains open.