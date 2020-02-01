2 arrested in major drug bust, CMPD says

Two men were arrested in a major drug bust Friday, according to CMPD.

Wendell McCain, 30, and Jarvis Reed, 31, were arrested and charged for trafficking a large amount of methamphetamines.

On Jan. 24, police arrested McCain and Reed without incident. CMPD says both suspects, in this case, are convicted felons.

Both suspects are being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail under chares of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, frafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia for marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana, and felony conspiracy.

Police seized 336 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of heroin, 201 grams of MDMA, 652 grams of marijuana, and a stolen firearm from the suspects. A total of $4,433 was also found during the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.