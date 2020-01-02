2 babies dead after woman leaves 1 in bathtub, jumps from South Shore apartment with other: police

Two toddlers died early Thursday after a woman allegedly stabbed her grandfather, tossed one child out a window and then jumped from an 11th-floor South Shore apartment — leaving the other child scalded in a bathtub, Chicago police said.

Police are investigating the case as an attempted murder-suicide.

The 20-year-old woman and 7-month-old Ameer Newell were found about 2 a.m. Thursday on the ground outside a high-rise in the 7200 block of South Shore Drive, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An unidentified woman in her thirties jumped out an 11th-floor window of this building in the 7200 block of South Shore Drive at around 1:50 a.m with her 1-year-old son, police said. (Google maps)

After building security directed them to the 11th floor apartment, the officers found 2-year-old Johntavis Newell unresponsive in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man with stab wounds and cuts to his face and body, authorities said. The man told officers that his daughter stabbed him before jumping out of the window with her son.

The infants were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The man and woman were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Chicago police tape off the entry to an apartment building where a woman stabbed her father, left a baby in a bathtub, then jumped from the 11th floor with another Jan. 2, 2019.

Advertisement

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Police could not confirm whether the other baby, 2, was the woman’s child.