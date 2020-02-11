2 busted in separate meth stings in Burke County

article

Two men in Burke County were arrested for separate drug-related busts, authorities say.

Connelly Springs resident Seth Tolbert, 29, was arrested last Wednesday at 1797 US 70 and faces charges of possession of meth.

In an unrelated incident, officials in Burke County have also charged Morganton resident Ya Por Vue with possession of meth following his arrest on January 30.

Ya Por Vue was taken into custody at 2671 Old Blue Ridge Lane and has a court appearance date set for February 21.