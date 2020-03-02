2 charged after 26 dogs, 10 carcasses found in Lancaster County hoarding situation

article

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seized 26 dogs and a cat from a hoarding situation at a home in Lancaster County Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Pageland Highway just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 28 to check on the welfare of several animals believed to be at the home. Officers knocked, but there was no answer and it was determined that no one was home at the time.

Officers saw multiple dogs inside the home, some running loose and some in crates, and noticed trash bags outside of the house that were emitting a foul smell.

A warrant was obtained to search the home and a crime scene investigator was called in. Deputies went inside and found 25 Huskies inside, including three puppies. There was one cat

Six of the adult dogs and two of the puppies were loose. The other dogs were locked up in crates, some of which were secured with zip ties. Two cages contained two dogs each.

Deputies say it appeared the dogs had not been out of the cages for some time and that none of the animals had access food or water. They all appeared malnourished and in poor health. Urine and feces covered the floor and the bottoms of the cages, and some of the cage doors couldn't even be opened because there was so much material on the floors.

Steppes Stagvelt Starwolf, age 62, and Stevie Jenna Starwolf, age 53, arrived at the home Friday night with another dog in their vehicle. All the dogs including the one the pair brought to the scene and the cat were seized by the animal control officers and were transported to the Lancaster County Animal Shelter.

Steppes and Stevie Starwolf were taken into custody and charged with ill-treatment of animals. They both went before a magistrate Saturday afternoon and were released after posting a $10,000 bond.

“Some of the officers involved on this call described the conditions of the animals and the home as the worst they’d ever seen,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our hope is that all these animals will be nursed back to good health and will find new homes where they will be loved and properly cared for," said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Additional citations for failing to have the dogs vaccinated for rabies and for failing to bury the dead dogs have been made against the pair under the Lancaster County animal control ordinance.

The animals are being cared for by staff at the Lancaster County Animal Shelter. Additional information about the animals and what will happen with them is undetermined at this time.