2 charged in north Charlotte armed robbery, carjacking

Two men have been charged in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred earlier this month in north Charlotte, police said.

K’Shune Jackson, 21, and Blaine Cook, 21, have both been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The robbery happened at 1:56 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 2400 block of Julia Avenue. The victim told officers that two men pulled out firearms and stole his vehicle.

Detectives from the Real-Time Crime Center identified Jackson on electronic monitoring and placed him at the incident location during the time of the robbery.

Jackson was located and taken into custody without incident. Cook was with Jackson when he was located, and both were transported to the Metro Division office to be interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of interviews, both Jackson and Cook were charged.