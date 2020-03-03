2 charged with murder in fatal shooting of 25-year-old Charlotte man

article

Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Charlotte man in February, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Demarcus Mack, 25, was shot near the intersection of North Cringler Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Mack succumbed to his injuries on March 1 in the hospital.

Antonio Tawan Rollins, 27, and Requan McCray, 25, have both been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Information and evidence gathered by detectives led them in identifying Rollins and McCray as suspects in this case. On Tuesday, March 3, both subjects were arrested and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.