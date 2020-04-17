2 Charlotte police officers struck by vehicle during chase

Two Charlotte police officers were struck by a vehicle early Friday morning during a police chase.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident began at 4:08 a.m. in the 800 block of Briar Creek Road near the Park Expo.

Officers were pursuing a suspect who was traveling in a white sedan and then went through a barricade where an off-duty Mecklenburg County ABC officer was working.

Photo of the suspect vehicle involved in 4/17 chase (FOX 46)

The driver stopped the vehicle and was acting very irrational, authorities said.

CMPD officers arrived at the scene to assist and as they attempted to detain the driver - he drove off striking at least two officers with his vehicle.

Advertisement

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later in the 13000 block of Morehead street following a slow-speed pursuit. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured during this incident, CMPD said.

This remains an open and active investigation.