2 CLT men tried stealing TV's from Walmart, police say

A pair of men tried to leave a Walmart in Lincoln County without paying for several televisions, authorities say.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday Charlotte residents Jesse Walls, 35, and Antoine Isles, 49, attempted to leave a Walmart located at 7131 NC 73 Highway near Lake Norman without paying for several flat screen televisions as well as other items, police say.

Walmart security initially observed the two men and the two men walked passed a local deputy who was outside the Walmart. Both were taken into custody and the items were returned to the store.

Both men face multiple charges including conspiracy, theft, and felony larceny.