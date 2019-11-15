2 CMPD officers involved in shooting that left 1 dead in Uptown

The State Bureau of Investigations is looking into a shooting involving two CMPD officers that took place at the Epicentre in uptown early Friday morning and left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of South College and East Trade Streets around 2:15 a.m. in reference to a fight between two people. Police say Treon McCoy, 33, was killed in the incident and the other person involved in the incident was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A CMPD detective is observed examining the alleged suspect weapon in Friday morning's shooting. Photos were being taken to document evidence at the scene.

The two CMPD officers who were involved have been identified as Officer Kevin Lovell and Officer Shane Mathews.

Lovell is a patrol officer with the CMPD’s Providence Division and Mathews is a patrol officer with the Hickory Grove Division. Both have been with the department for three years. Lovell and Mathews are both on administrative leave while SBI investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure whenever an officer discharges their weapon.

"Thoughts and prayers for all involved. Traffic will be impacted for several hours in the uptown area," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted.

