2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

article

Two people have died in Lancaster County from COVID-19, the County Coroner's Office says.

Officials say one victim died at home. The other was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where they later passed.

The Coroner's Office is working closely with SCDHEC, local Emergency Management officials, and County Administration.

The Coroner's Office says no further details concerning the patients will be released unless approved by the South Carolina Attorney Generals' Office.