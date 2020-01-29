2 dead, 2 critically injured in Conover wreck

article

A major car accident in Conover has left two people dead and two others severely injured, according to authorities.

Newton police responded to reports of a car crash Tuesday just before Noon near 500 Thornburg Drive in Conover. Officers found one car on its side in a wooded area with four people all trapped inside. Emergency crews were able to free the occupants.

One passenger, later identified as Newton resident Lee Greiner, 84, was pronounced dead on the scene. Greiner was a passenger sitting behind the driver.

Newton resident Alice Deneault, 84, died on Wednesday. She was the front passenger.

The driver was flown from the scene to Atrium Health CMC and is listed with critical injuries. The other passenger was taken to be treated at Catawba Valley Medical Center and was later taken by helicopter to CMC in Charlotte.

This remains an active investigation.