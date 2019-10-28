2 dead after train wreck, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says

Two people died after a train and a car collided in Harrisburg Monday afternoon, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

Harrisburg Fire, Cabarrus County EMS and the Sheriff's Office responded to the crash off of Saddle Creek Court around 3:30 p.m. They say an Amtrak train with 45 people on board was on the way to Raleigh when it crashed into a car on the tracks.

Officials believe both victims were inside the car at the time of the accident and were pronounced dead at the scene. No one aboard the train was injured.

Crews on scene are working to control a gas leak from the car.

All rail traffic has been stopped and the road will remain closed for some time, officials say. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

