2 dead in N CLT homicide, police say

CMPD is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Saturday morning, authorities are saying.

Officers responded to calls around 7 a.m. Saturday nearby 1400 Atando Avenue about a vehicle that went down an embankment. Officers located and man and a woman inside the vehicle dead. Their identities will not be released until their families are notified.

It is unclear at this time if there are any suspects.

This remains an active investigation.