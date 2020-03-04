2 found dead in southeast Charlotte creek, police say

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead in a creek bed.

Homicide unit investigators responded to the 8700 block of Monroe Road around 5:41 p.m. where a caller reported seeing an unresponsive female lying in a creek bed. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police say her name will be released after her family is notified.

As officers continued to search the area, a second body was found about 200 yards upstream. That victim was also pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and working to determine what led up to the deaths of these two individuals. CMPD is working with the Medical Examiner's Office to find out the cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.