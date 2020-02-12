2 in custody, 1 wanted in Monroe murder

article

Monroe police say two people have been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a murder.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, officers were called to the 2100 block of Commerce Drive where the victim, 42-year-old Alvin Brewer, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving.

Witnesses told police that they saw Brewer engaged in a fight with a light-skinned man when another person came up and appeared to help fight Brewer. Witnesses say shots were then fired and the two suspects ran away on foot.

POLICE: MAN SHOT, KILLED IN MONROE

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, warrants were obtained on Elijah "Speedy" Bennett for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two other individuals, Jakaiy Hammonds and an unnamed juvenile, have already been arrested in connection to the crime.

Police say Bennett should be considered armed and very dangerous. He has said he refuses to be caught.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of Mr. Bennett, call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.