2 injured in accident on ramp from I-485 to Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two people have been transported to the hospital in connection to an early morning accident involving a pedestrian in west Charlotte, authorities confirm. 

The ramp from the inner loop of I-485 to Wilkinson Boulevard is blocked as police investigate the crash. 

Medic tells FOX 46 that two people were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 