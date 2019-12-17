2 injured in accident on ramp from I-485 to Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two people have been transported to the hospital in connection to an early morning accident involving a pedestrian in west Charlotte, authorities confirm.
The ramp from the inner loop of I-485 to Wilkinson Boulevard is blocked as police investigate the crash.
Medic tells FOX 46 that two people were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
