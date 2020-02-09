Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in northeast Charlotte apartment complex shooting

Updated 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An altercation and subsequent shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday morning left multiple people with injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. 

Police responded to multiple calls around 11:30 a.m. near 9000 Avebury Avenue in northeast Charlotte.

Two patients were transported to the hospital and one was taken with life-threatening injuries, Medic said. 

So far, no arrested have been made in this case, police said. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.  