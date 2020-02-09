2 injured in northeast Charlotte apartment complex shooting

article

An altercation and subsequent shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday morning left multiple people with injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police responded to multiple calls around 11:30 a.m. near 9000 Avebury Avenue in northeast Charlotte.

Two patients were transported to the hospital and one was taken with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

So far, no arrested have been made in this case, police said.

