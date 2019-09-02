2 juveniles killed, 2 injured in single-car crash in Rock Hill

article

Two teens were killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Lancaster, according to officials.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 521 at Rebound Road in Lancaster. Two people, both under the age of 18, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were flown to Atrium Health to treatment. Police say due to the ages of the deceased, their identities will not be released.

The victims were Rock Hill School District students, and the superintendent says they're mounring the loss of the two young lives.

"Our entire Rock Hill community is mourning the loss of our students. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go to the families and friends. The school district will provide counseling support for students and staff as they grieve the loss of these members of their class," Rock Hill School District superintendent Dr. Bill Cook said.

No other information has been released at this time.