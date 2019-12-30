2 killed, 1 injured in Gaston County crash, NCSHP says

article

Two women were killed in a crash in Gaston County when the car they were in hit a tree, NC troopers say.

Highway Patrol was called to the scene on Charles Raper Jonas Highway at Morris Acres Drive at 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 for a single-vehicle wreck with injuries.

Upon arrival, troopers found three people involved in the crash. Two of them, Carley Skibo, 26, and Rebekka Rich, 28, died after the car slammed into the tree.

A man, who Highway Patrol believes was the driver, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center by Gaston County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified at this time.

Troopers say the car was going north on Charles Raper Jonas Highway when it traveled left of center and collided with the tree.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.