2 killed in fiery York County wreck

Two people were killed in a wreck in Catawba, SC Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30pm Leslie Volunteer Fire Department, York County Sheriff Office and SC Highway Patrol responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 5 just south of Cureton Ferry Road. The York County Coroner Officer was also on scene.

Officials say a gray pickup truck and possible blue work van were involved in the crash. The transport van looked to have burst into flames following the crash.

EMS pronounced two victims dead at the scene, and both driver's side doors of each vehicle were covered with blue tarps, according to a witness at the scene.

Traffic was shutdown to traffic in both directions from Reservation Road to Steel Hill Road. The cause of the accident is unclear at this time.